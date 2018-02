NEWS

The UK’s Most Complained About Adverts Of 2017

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has released their list of the most controversial ads of the past year. A total of 29,997 complaints were received. All of the adverts in the top ten had one common thread – they were all challenged on the grounds of offence. In response to complaints reported in the media, two ads were quickly removed by the advertisers (Dove and McDonald’s) without the need for further ASA action.