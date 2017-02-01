Five of the world’s ten ‘most international’ universities are in the UK, according to new rankings - but there are fears that might not last.

Imperial College London, Oxford, Cambridge, University College London and the LSE all reached the top ten of the Times Higher Education (THE) list which was released on Wednesday.

“The best universities in the world live or die by their ability to attract the brightest talent from all across the world – students, academics, researchers, and managers,” THE world university rankings editor Phil Baty said.

But a tougher stance on international student numbers after Britain leaves the EU could cause the UK’s rankings to plummet, experts have warned.