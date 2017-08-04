UK Must Listen To Views Of Irish PM On Brexit, Campaigners Say

The government must sit up and take notice of the Irish prime minister’s wish for the UK to stay in the single market after Brexit, campaigners say.

In a major speech in Belfast on Friday, taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Britain’s vote to leave the EU represented “the biggest challenge in our generation” and that life in Northern Ireland would be impacted in every way by Brexit.

“If the UK does not want to stay in the single market, perhaps it could enter into a deep free trade agreement with the EU and rejoin Efta, of which it was a member prior to accession,” he said.

“And if this cannot be agreed now, then perhaps we have a transition period during which the UK stays in the single market and customs union while things are worked out.”

Ahead of a European Council meeting this October, Varadkar said his country would “do all we can in Brussels, London and Dublin, to achieve the best outcome for everyone on this island; to protect our peace, our freedom, our rights and our prosperity.”