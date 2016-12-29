The 15 Most Devastating Responses To UK Politicians' Tweets In 2016

Twitter can be cruel - full of trolls ready to pounce, it’s a minefield of social interaction.
And if you’re a politician, well, the gloves are really off.
1) Nigel Farage
2) Michael Gove
3) David Cameron
4) Jeremy Hunt
5) Boris Johnson
6) George Osborne
7) Tim Farron (bonus points for sassy reply)
8) Theresa May
9) Ed Miliband
10) Douglas Carswell
11) Liz Truss
12) Owen Smith
14) Andrea Leadsom
15) John McDonnell
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter