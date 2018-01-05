Britain’s productivity has swung to a six-year high thanks to gains from the manufacturing and financial services sectors, but an economist has warned we still “won’t be in a strong enough position to compete” after Brexit unless further progress is made.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed labour productivity expanded by 0.9% in the third quarter of last year, bouncing back from falls of 0.5% and 0.1% in the first and second quarters respectively.

However, productivity growth has remained at its lowest levels since the 1820s on a rolling 10-year basis, the ONS said.

Ian Brinkley, acting chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), said: “While this increase in productivity is a welcome and positive start to 2018, 0.9% is still a small step at a time when giant leaps are needed.

“The UK’s productivity remains well below pre-crash levels and with Brexit around the corner, unless a more concerted effort is made to improve productivity, we won’t be in a strong enough position to compete once we leave the EU.

“Moreover, it is too early to say whether this is a sustained recovery or, as we have seen in the past, a temporary blip that ends in disappointment.”

While the jump proved the largest rise since the second quarter of 2011, the nation may still clock a decade of stagnant growth since the financial crisis if levels fall back in the final quarter of 2017.