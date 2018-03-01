Red weather alert issued in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland

Incoming Storm Emma to bring freezing rain and ice build up

Glasgow Airport runways closed until at least 3pm

Motorists in Glasgow stranded overnight in cars for 13 hours

Schools across Ireland, Plymouth, Newcastle, Devon and Edinburgh closed The Met Office has issued a red alert in England and Wales - the highest level weather warning - meaning there is a risk to life from the extreme conditions. The severe weather warning, which stretches from north of Cardiff to south of Exeter, is for 3pm on Thursday to 2am on Friday. But the worst of the weather could still be to come, with Storm Emma rolling in from the Atlantic and predicted to bring freezing rain and significant ice build up.

Do not make unnecessary journeys in the red warning area. Even if you are in the Amber or Yellow areas, consider if your journey is necessary, and take provisions in case you get stranded. Take care and stay #weatheraware #StormEmma #RedWarning pic.twitter.com/rwqLlgemru — Met Office (@metoffice) March 1, 2018

The Met Office red alert states: “A spell of heavy snow and blizzard conditions is expected. The snow will be accompanied by very strong easterly winds, leading to severe drifting. “Some places could also see significant ice build up due to freezing rain from later on Thursday evening, most likely in the south of the area. Long delays and cancellations of public transport seem highly likely. “Some roads are likely to become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers. Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities are very likely to occur, along with damage to trees and other structures due to heavy snow or ice.” Ireland and parts of Scotland have also been put on red alert - the highest weather warning.

Hundreds of drivers were stranded on the M80 in Scotland overnight for several hours while the motorway was closed southbound between junction 8 and 9. Traffic became stationary on the M80 on Wednesday afternoon when heavy snow hit. Police said at the height of the incident there were an estimated 1,000 vehicles at a standstill, with tailbacks of approximately eight miles (13km) both north and southbound. Motorists reported being stuck for up to 13 hours, with some spending the night in their cars, and others abandoning their vehicles on the motorway.

PA Wire/PA Images Drivers stranded in cars overnight on the M80 due to snow and freezing temperatures.

PA Wire/PA Images Drivers manoeuvre their cars past stationary lorries on the M80 Haggs in Glasgow, as the highest level of weather warning has been issued for Scotland and Ireland as forecasters warn of 'blizzard-like' conditions.

Forecasters in Ireland have put the entire country on red alert, warning of blizzards, severe thunderstorms and coastal flooding. “Scattered heavy snow showers and widespread ice and lying snow today,” Met Eireann said on Twitter. “During the afternoon and evening blizzard conditions will develop across Munster and Leinster as heavy snow together with driving easterly winds spread northwards to all areas through the rest of the day. “Temperatures will remain below freezing for the day. Strong to gale force easterly winds will bring the risk of coastal flooding along southern and eastern coasts. “Blizzards will continue tonight. Severe thunderstorms could affect large areas of Munster and coastal areas of Leinster.”

1/2 Scattered heavy snow showers and widespread ice and lying snow today. During the afternoon and evening blizzard conditions will develop across Munster and Leinster as heavy snow together with driving easterly winds spread northwards to all areas through the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/Me8mivOPki — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2018

Several road closures are in force across the UK, while trains and flights have also been hit by delays and cancellations. Despite the hardship, the severe weather did bring with it some heartening acts of kindness. In a post shared on social media, a train passenger showed a man handing out water and snacks to people stranded on a bus on the motorway for three and a half hours in the snow.

Been stuck on this bus on the motorway for 3.5 hours in the snow chaos. A guy who lives nearby just came on handing out water and snacks donated by his local shop. What a guy! That’s the scotland way! ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #snow #M80 pic.twitter.com/XTGy4tY57f — Rachel Muircroft (@rachmuircroft) February 28, 2018

Travel updates: Roads Lincolnshire Police warned overnight that the A52 in Lincolnshire had become “impassable” between Boston and Skegness due to drifting snow, and warned that drivers faced becoming stranded. “We are not in a position to recover you”, the force tweeted. The fire and rescue service added that even a snowplough was unable to get through to clear the route. Several other roads in Lincolnshire have also been shut, including the A17 and the A15 between the M180 and Lincoln.

The A52 between Boston and Skegness is impassable due to drifting snow. Do not travel on this route otherwise you are likely to become stranded and we are not in a position to recover you. Thank you and only drive if absolutely necessary. — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) March 1, 2018

The A66 in Cumbria was closed in both directions between Scotch Corner and Brough, due to “severe snowfall”, while the A56 in Lancashire was likely to be closed for “several hours” due to a lorry crash between the M65 and A680. Northumbria Police said the A68 was closed between Corbridge and Ridsdale. In Derbyshire, the Woodhead Pass was shut in both directions between Tintwistle and Flouch. In Scotland, motorists reported being stuck on the M80 all night as heavy snow continued. The motorway has been closed southbound between junctions 8 and 9. Police Scotland warned people not to travel unless they were an emergency worker. Trains Nearly all train operators across the UK are warning of cancellations and disruption on Thursday. Virgin Trains East Coast warned that anyone travelling north of Newcastle should defer their journey, and that there would be a number of alterations to its services. TfL Rail also cancelled or amended some services. Northern said the severe weather had left several routes blocked, with delays and cancellations across the whole network. East Midlands Trains also reported several alterations and cancellations. Flights Scottish airports have been hit by the heavy snow, with no flights to and from Glasgow Airport until 3pm. Edinburgh Airport tweeted that most airlines had cancelled services until lunchtime.

Please find the latest statement from Glasgow Airport below. pic.twitter.com/qMYRPXTQDL — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) March 1, 2018

Most airlines have cancelled their operations from Edinburgh Airport until tomorrow lunchtime. We ask passengers to check with their airline regarding their flight status and to not travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed scheduled flight. — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) February 28, 2018