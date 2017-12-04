UK Agrees Northern Ireland Border Brexit Deal, According To MEP

Northern Ireland could remain an effective member of the customs union and the single market as part of the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU it has been claimed.

But the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it will not accept any agreement that “separates” Northern Ireland from the UK.

Theresa May is holding crunch talks in Brussels today in order to hammer out a deal on the Northern Ireland border, citizens’ rights and the UK’s divorce bill.

The EU has refused to progress talks to phase two, negotiations on a future trade relationship, until those three issues are settled.

Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts said on Monday the draft text of the deal expected to be agreed on Monday would see almost “full alignment” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish government has said it will block any deal that leads to physical checks on the border amid fears it could endanger the Good Friday Agreement.

But such a deal could effectively see the EU border erected in the Irish Sea between the island of Ireland and mainland Britain.

Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, appeared to pour cold water on the suggested deal.

“We will not accept any form of regulatory divergence which separates Northern Ireland economically or politically from the rest of the UK,” she said.

“Northern Ireland must leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom”.

Lamberts had told Sky News: “The British government would commit to maintain full alignment of legislation, where pertinent of course, so single market and customs union legislation, that might potentially create a border, will remain fully aligned so there is not.”

He added: “That’s the only solution if you want to keep the Good Friday Agreement.”