Almost 30,000 fewer would-be students applied for university this year, marking only the third time in 15 years that numbers have dropped.

UCAS figures reveal that in the wake of Brexit, the number of EU students planning to study at a UK university has fallen by around 7percent, from 45,220 to 42,070 applicants.

While admitting it is not a “catastrophic” change, education experts have warned that some issues must “urgently” be addressed to tackle this decline, the Press Association reported.