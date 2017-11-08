The UK Was Treated To Some Spectacular Views Of The Northern Lights Last Night

Many people plan entire holidays and travel for thousands of miles in the hope they might catch a glimpse of the dazzling Northern Lights. But now the stunning natural phenomenon has shown up on our doorsteps after a series of sightings across the British Isles last night, shared by amateur stargazers on social media.

The #aurora came back, this time I was ready for it ;) – feel so lucky to have this literally in my back garden :D @aurorawatchuk pic.twitter.com/rm2gTu1Qe8 — Ross McKillop (@rsmck) November 7, 2017

Broke my aurora borealis duck with this and the Hunters Moon rose to the occasion pic.twitter.com/P2kfowGZtB November 8, 2017

Thank you, thank you, thank you - brilliant service! Caught a glimpse from Bellanoch Bridge tonight. pic.twitter.com/ODCrrWmyCp November 7, 2017

around 1830 kinloss moray scotland pic.twitter.com/4B8LVGgqbF — stevo howells (@Stevo_SnakeDR) November 7, 2017

The activity of the Aurora Borealis peaked on Tuesday night, at around 18.30 (the sun set at 16.30 in Glasgow on 7 November) and continued for several hours. Most of the action happened across northern and central Scotland, and north Wales, but reached as far south as Wolverhampton.

@aurorawatchuk confirmed mild green and pink in North wales — krevvy (@krevvy) November 7, 2017

In Cornwall and Cambridge, it was reported that there was too much cloud for anything to be seen. This information was recorded by Aurora Watch UK in a citizen science project that helps builds an interactive map of sightings for experts and novices to use in the future.

Aurora Map

On the map the upwards thumb symbols indicate a sighting took place in that area, and the downwards thumbs indicate that people were looking but were not lucky enough to see anything. This could be due to cloud cover or light pollution in that area. The Aurora Watch UK service is provided by Space Physicists at Lancaster University, and also monitors geomagnetic activity and share any insights and predictions about future sightings and the best locations to catch the lights.

Congratulations to all who have captured aurora this evening! Activity died down a little now but may return. Please report sightings to @TweetAurora for #citizenscience — AuroraWatch UK (@aurorawatchuk) November 7, 2017