Waste mountains are “highly likely” to build up around the UK in a matter of weeks following China’s ban on importing plastic waste, industry experts have warned.

British companies are said to be in “turmoil” over the “garbage ban” - announced on January 1 - given they have shipped more than 2.7 million tonnes of plastic scrap to mainland China and Hong Kong since 2012.

The waste accounts for almost two-thirds of the UK’s total plastic waste exports, according to analysis by Greenpeace.

“We don’t have many - if any - viable alternatives for these materials at this time,” chief executive of the UK Recycling Association Simon Ellin told HuffPost UK.

While other export markets exist, including Malaysia, Vietnam, India and Indonesia, they simply do not have the capacity to match the volume of material previously accepted by China, Ellin explained.

A post-Christmas boom in plastic waste is likely to make the situation even worse, with low-grade, low-value “jazz” plastics like carrier bags, bin liners and bread bags are a particular cause for concern.

“Those are the materials which are very very difficult, if not impossible, to move,” Ellin said, adding that members of the recycling association are already seeing higher levels of waste than normal in their yards.