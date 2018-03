Met Office Warns Extreme Winter Flooding Likely This Decade

Record rainfall levels have a one in three chance of bringing extreme flooding to at least one region of England each winter over the next 10 years, scientists predict. Experts used a new supercomputer at the Met Office to simulate thousands of possible winters and assess the risk of extreme rainfall events. The analysis revealed an 8% risk of record monthly rainfall in south east England in any given winter.

PA Wire/PA Images February rainy days in Oxford last year

When other regions of the country were also considered, the chances of at least one of them being swamped by a record deluge rose to 33%. Lead Met Office researcher Dr Vikki Thompson said: “Our analysis showed that these could happen at any time and it’s likely we will see record monthly rainfall in one of our... regions in the next few years.” Recently a number of severe rainfall events have caused widespread flooding in the UK. During the winter of 2013/14 a succession of storms led to record rainfall and flooding in many regions including the south-east. Clean up costs in the Thames Valley alone were estimated to be more than £1bn.

An extreme winter #rainfall event in England and Wales is likely in next three years, according to new risk method https://t.co/pKSxLqSCBc pic.twitter.com/1EgPCVX54Q — Met Office Science (@MetOffice_Sci) July 24, 2017

In December 2015, Storm Desmond struck the north-west causing serious flooding and damage. The new forecast, published in the journal Nature Communications, is based on the current climate and not conditions altered by global warming. Six regions of England and Wales were considered in the analysis. Of these, four - south-east England, the Midlands, East Anglia and north-east England - met the threshold set for a high risk of extreme rainfall. Meteorologist Prof Richard Allan, from the University of Reading, said exceptional seasonal rainfall in the UK was the result of a “perfect storm” of atmospheric influences.

PA Archive/PA Images The clear up at Pooley Bridge in Ullswater, Cumbria after it was washed away by high water caused by Storm Desmond

Commenting on the research, he said: “Using serious number crunching power, the new study plays back thousands of possible weather patterns that emerge from detailed computer simulations of recent decades, some of which produce more extreme rainfall events than have actually been experienced to date . “The work compliments evidence that warming of climate is already causing extreme rainfall events to intensify.