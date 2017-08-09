Heavy rain has battered London and the east coast of the UK, causing flooding and disruption to travel.
A number of towns and villages in east Yorkshire and north-east Lincolnshire experienced flash-floods, with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service responding to a number of calls on Tuesday evening.
Melanie Onn, MP for Great Grimsby, shared pictures of some of the deluged roads on Twitter.
The weather has also caused travel disruption in London, with Highbury and Islington station being temporarily shut due to flooding in the ticket hall.
TFL has since tweeted that the station has reopened.
There is also the potential for more misery for London Waterloo commuters on the same week that major upgrade works commence, with South West Trains reporting flooding at Clapham Junction, though the station remains open.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and localised flooding in London as well as the South East, Midlands and East Anglia.
People have been taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at the so-called ‘British summertime’.
But there is some good news - it should only last the day.
Met Office’s senior press officer Graeme Madge said it’s very much a changeable outlook: “We are expecting some quite high rainfall totals for that event as that system works its way through, but that will be clearing by the end of today and as we get into tomorrow.
“There are quite a lot of bright periods over the next few days so although some people are disappointed that ‘oh what’s happened to the summer’ actually if you can plan your activities around the good weather it should still feel like a reasonably nice weekend for many.”
Madge said some rain may linger in the south east tomorrow morning but “the situation should be largely clear for the majority of people”.