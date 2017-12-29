Britain has seen one of the coldest nights of the year as parts of the country brace for heavy snow and strong winds of up to 70mph on Friday. The mercury plummeted to minus 12.3C (9.8F) at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight while most parts of the UK dipped below freezing, leaving widespread ice a potential hazard as the country gets moving. The morning began with storms in many areas:

Accompanying the strong winds in the southwest is some heavy and thundery rain, with lots of #lightning ⚡️ cracking off this morning pic.twitter.com/0nb6U1P9fx December 29, 2017

Forecasters have warned of disruption to travel and potential power outages as the day progresses as a band of “severe” weather moves in from the east, the Press Association reports. Parts of northern England are on standby for heavy snow on Friday morning, while swathes of the country have been warned of a risk of ice and wintry showers.

For those of you who got a sledge for Christmas, you might just be able to try it out later. #snow forecast for N. Midlands, N. England & S. Scotland. Lou L pic.twitter.com/pL2AwFX4ua December 29, 2017

An amber warning of snow in West Yorkshire, the South Pennines and places such as Rochdale and Burnley is in place until 11am and a wider yellow warning for snow has been issued for southern and eastern Scotland, northern England and the Midlands until 3pm. The heaviest snowfall of 5cm-10cm in expected in parts of northern England and up to 15cm over higher ground.

Meanwhile there are yellow warnings for ice across London and the South East, the Midlands and parts of Wales and the North West of England, as well as for the far north of Scotland including Orkney and Shetland. And a yellow warning has been issued for strong winds expected over parts of south-west England and southern Wales across to Greater London, bringing “potent, heavy showers with a chance of hail and thunder” as the system moves eastwards. “Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are likely quite widely in and near these showers, with 60mph gusts in places and close to 70mph at times in the most exposed coastal locations,” the Met Office said. Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said there could be some “pretty nasty travel conditions”.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images The country is braced for heavy snow and strong winds