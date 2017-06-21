Hottest summer solstice on record

Level 3 amber warning issued

Tarmac melts in Guildford

Three heatwave deaths Britain is basking in the hottest June day for 40 years as the heatwave grips the country for a fifth day. The temperature reached 33.9C at Heathrow, west London, on Wednesday, making it the hottest June day since the 35.6C recorded in Southampton on June 28 1976. It is also the hottest summer solstice on record.

PA Archive/PA Images Western lowland gorillas eat a fruit tea ice block with hazelnuts at London Zoo, to help cool off

It makes it the fifth consecutive day that temperatures have topped 30C in the UK, the Met Office said. The last time the country saw a similar run of hot June weather was more than 20 years ago, from June 26 to June 30 1995. It was on June 30 of that year that the highest temperature since 1976, 33.8C in Worcester, was recorded.

While the mercury is set to edge higher than that, it is unlikely to beat the 1970′s scorcher, the hottest June day since records began. A level three amber warning, one behind a national emergency, has been in place regarding England’s sweltering temperatures. A yellow weather warning for heavy rain spanning from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday has also been issued for south-west Scotland, England and Wales. Bouts of rain, heavy and thundery at times, are expected to move in from the west to initially affect parts of northern England, with potentially 20mm or 30mm of rain falling in one or two hours.

☀️We will reach the peak of the #heatwave today, with highs of 34 °C. For those who don't like the heat, it will feel much fresher tomorrow pic.twitter.com/1QsFLG3rwf — Met Office (@metoffice) June 21, 2017