A severe weather warning was in place across parts of the country this morning, telling people to be aware of icy conditions.
It came as icy patches formed on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, particularly in areas that saw showers.
Clear spells on Wednesday night meant temperatures dropped below freezing, allowing the ice to form, reports the Press Association.
But while all is cold it is certainly not miserable as these pictures of a chilly UK prove.
And if that wasn’t enough the Met Office has put together a video about the different kinds of frost.
A Met Office warning, in place until 10am on Thursday, highlighted the dangers of untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.
It was in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England.
The Met Office said about Thursday: “After a frosty start, most places will be fine and cold with sunshine gradually turning hazy from the north-west. Eastern coasts of England may see the odd shower at first and in the far west it’ll be cloudier at times.
For Friday the forecast is for “strengthening winds and outbreaks of rain will arrive across Scotland and Northern Ireland, and later Northern England.
“Elsewhere, it will be dry with frost and patchy fog in the south-east.” the Met Office added.