A severe weather warning was in place across parts of the country this morning, telling people to be aware of icy conditions. It came as icy patches formed on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, particularly in areas that saw showers.

Looks like last night was the coldest of #winter 2016/17 for #England with -7.3° C at Upper Lambourn on 01/12/2016 being beaten by Benson! pic.twitter.com/kgvNJrdcxx — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2017

Clear spells on Wednesday night meant temperatures dropped below freezing, allowing the ice to form, reports the Press Association. But while all is cold it is certainly not miserable as these pictures of a chilly UK prove.

Rattray Bay at Rattray Head Lighthouse - looking towards the St Fergus Gas Terminal & Peterhead at sunrise.https://t.co/9qhYa53TkE pic.twitter.com/N8oddRE0LF — Neil Barr (@NeilBarr) January 5, 2017

A photo posted by Stephanie Bates (@steffilocks) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:46am PST

A photo posted by Sam & Diana (@dgsp1996) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:46am PST

And if that wasn’t enough the Met Office has put together a video about the different kinds of frost.

Did you know there are different types of #frost? Find out more and how to spot them https://t.co/AQ3kpC8H2z pic.twitter.com/GLvVfs0EbV — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2017

A Met Office warning, in place until 10am on Thursday, highlighted the dangers of untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads. It was in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England.

Hopefully you'll be able to make the most of today's #sunshine, as it'll be wetter ☔️ tomorrow, then cloudier ☁️ but milder this #weekend pic.twitter.com/EGboyBBaCy — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2017

The Met Office said about Thursday: “After a frosty start, most places will be fine and cold with sunshine gradually turning hazy from the north-west. Eastern coasts of England may see the odd shower at first and in the far west it’ll be cloudier at times.

A photo posted by @laurapaicegoldie on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:44am PST

For Friday the forecast is for “strengthening winds and outbreaks of rain will arrive across Scotland and Northern Ireland, and later Northern England.

“Elsewhere, it will be dry with frost and patchy fog in the south-east.” the Met Office added.

#londonstreets #uklife #morning #frost #2017 A photo posted by Dragos Ojog (@dragosojog) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:46am PST