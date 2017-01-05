A severe weather warning is in place across parts of the country, telling people to be aware of icy conditions. It comes as icy patches were predicted to form on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, particularly in areas that saw showers.

Looks like last night was the coldest of #winter 2016/17 for #England with -7.3° C at Upper Lambourn on 01/12/2016 being beaten by Benson! pic.twitter.com/kgvNJrdcxx — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2017

Clear spells on Wednesday night meant a chance of temperatures dropping below freezing, allowing the ice to form, reports the Press Association. But while all is cold it is certainly not miserable as these pictures of a chilly UK prove.

Rattray Bay at Rattray Head Lighthouse - looking towards the St Fergus Gas Terminal & Peterhead at sunrise.https://t.co/9qhYa53TkE pic.twitter.com/N8oddRE0LF — Neil Barr (@NeilBarr) January 5, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough the Met Office has put together a video about the different kinds of frost.

Did you know there are different types of #frost? Find out more and how to spot them https://t.co/AQ3kpC8H2z pic.twitter.com/GLvVfs0EbV — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2017

The Met Office warning, in place until 10am on Thursday, highlights the dangers of untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads. It is in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England.

Hopefully you'll be able to make the most of today's #sunshine, as it'll be wetter ☔️ tomorrow, then cloudier ☁️ but milder this #weekend pic.twitter.com/EGboyBBaCy — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2017

Charles Powell from the Met Office said: “Temperatures will be getting lowish, with some dropping below freezing.

“The icy conditions are likely to be seen in the east where some showers are expected. But the cloud means temperatures will not be desperately low.”

He added that temperatures would be lower further inland, with parts of the Midlands looking at lows of minus 6C.

