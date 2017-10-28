Temperatures could fall as low as minus 4C (25F) this weekend as the autumn’s first widespread frost spreads across the country.

Sunday night will see temperatures plummet, with many people waking up to frost on the ground on Monday morning.

Parts of Scotland will get down to minus 2C (28F) and minus 3C (27F) on Sunday night, with Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst warning it could get as low as minus 4C (25F), the Press Association reports.