Sunday was the hottest day so far this year, and the mercury could go even higher on Monday.

A broad air mass originating from the tropical Atlantic is what brought us a high of 32.1C at Hampton Waterworks and there is a chance we could top that today.

But brace yourselves – because there will be a sharp dip in the heat on Tuesday – up to 10 degrees in the north. The south will be a little cooler, but fear not for the flow of warm humid air will be back with us by Wednesday.