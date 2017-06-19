Sunday was the hottest day so far this year, and the mercury could go even higher on Monday.
A broad air mass originating from the tropical Atlantic is what brought us a high of 32.1C at Hampton Waterworks and there is a chance we could top that today.
But brace yourselves – because there will be a sharp dip in the heat on Tuesday – up to 10 degrees in the north. The south will be a little cooler, but fear not for the flow of warm humid air will be back with us by Wednesday.
Public Health England has issued a heat health warning, with Dr Thomas Waite stating: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for most people there’s nothing to really worry about. But before the hot weather arrives, it is a really good time to think about what you can do to protect you and your family and friends.
“For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.”
In what will be bad news for Glastonbury Festival goers, the heatwave conditions are sadly not set to last the rest of the week, with temperatures dropping to the low 20s by Friday, and areas of low pressure bringing breezy, showery weather.
The rain will take hold on Friday and Saturday, but the Met Office assures us it “won’t be the usual deluge.”
There are lots of useful tips and guidance on NHS Choices website and more detail available in the Heatwave Plan for England.