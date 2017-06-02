The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning amid the risk of torrential downpours on Friday.

Between 25-30mm of rain could fall in just one hour – equivalent to around half the average rainfall for England in the month of June (which is 62mm or 2.4 inches over the course of 10 days.)

The risk spot takes in the area encompassing London and the south east, the east of England and the east Midlands. Localised surface water flooding is possible, as are lightning and hail between the hours of 1pm and 11pm.