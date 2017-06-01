Thursday is the first day of summer and parts of the country could be enveloped in a sultry 27C embrace to mark the occasion.

However there will be a contrast across the UK as a rainy weather front moves across Scotland, northern Ireland and the north of England, creating a north-west, south-east split.

By Friday, the mercury could even tip 28C, but the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning amid the threat of torrential downpours during the afternoon and evening in the south east.