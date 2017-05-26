Given that it is a bank holiday weekend, the glorious sunshine of late is [naturally] set to retreat starting on Saturday. Thunderstorms will move from the southwest to the northeast across the country – though some lucky hotspots will be missed out – with many southerners still on course for a fine afternoon. But it will still feel very warm and humid even for those who do get the rain.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The whole of the UK will experience some very warm and sunny weather on Friday as high pressure draws continental air from the south. During Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west with potential for a few intense downpours. This will be followed by cooler conditions on Sunday and Monday, although still with some fine weather in places. However, further thundery rain may affect parts of the south later”. When the sun is shining the UV will be strong so people should take steps to protect themselves if outside enjoying the warm weather.