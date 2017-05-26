Given that it is a bank holiday weekend, the glorious sunshine of late is [naturally] set to retreat starting on Saturday.
Thunderstorms will move from the southwest to the northeast across the country – though some lucky hotspots will be missed out – with many southerners still on course for a fine afternoon.
But it will still feel very warm and humid even for those who do get the rain.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The whole of the UK will experience some very warm and sunny weather on Friday as high pressure draws continental air from the south. During Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west with potential for a few intense downpours. This will be followed by cooler conditions on Sunday and Monday, although still with some fine weather in places. However, further thundery rain may affect parts of the south later”.
When the sun is shining the UV will be strong so people should take steps to protect themselves if outside enjoying the warm weather.
Professor John O’Hagan, of Public Health England said: “UV levels may be higher than usual due to a predicted reduction in ozone this week, so people should take care when outside. Use common sense and know the limits of your skin, don’t stay out in strong sun too long and if you need to, stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the day. For good UV protection wear wraparound sunglasses and a hat, cover up with light clothing and, and use sunscreen that’s at least factor 15, which also has good UV-A protection.”
With the warm weather, many people will be visiting the coast this weekend. The RNLI have launched their Respect the Water campaign, reminding people to stay safe near the water. Ross Macleod, RNLI Coastal Safety Manager advises: ‘for those who are planning to go into the water, the best way to stay safe is to choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, which is the area most closely monitored by the lifeguards. If you see someone else in danger in the water, fight your instinct to go in and try to rescue them yourself – instead call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’
Looking further ahead the pattern of weather looks changeable into next week with some rain at times, whilst temperatures remain close to the average for the time of year.