Today is your last chance to wring the last drops of sunshine out of this deliciously gaudy patch of spring weather.

Wednesday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 18.8C recorded in London’s Kew Gardens.

But it will shortly be quite literally raining on our parade, as the remnants of a storm that wreaked a snowy havoc on the United States are due to wrap the UK in its cold, wet embrace.

Storm Stella brought 16 inches of snow to parts of Pennsylvania and around 8 inches to New York, but mercifully all she’ll be presenting us with will be a wet and windy weekend.