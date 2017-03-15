Lap up that sunshine folks, because winter storm Stella is blustering her way over the pond as we speak.

The remnants of the storm, which brought blizzards and some of the deepest snowfalls of the year to the north eastern United States, will be arriving over Britain by the end of the week.

In the run up, it will be wetter by Thursday, particularly in the north west as a front with cool air behind it triggers short, sharp showers. The south east will remain dry but with some lingering cloud.