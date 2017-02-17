If you were feeling cautiously optimistic about our first glimpses of sunshine this year – we’ve got great news for you.

A blast of warm air originating in the Florida/ Caribbean area is making its way to us and could send the mercury soaring to a mighty 17C on Monday.

The heat will start to manifest early from Sunday, warming things up nicely for the start of next week in stark contrast to usual expected temperatures at this time of year, which tend to hover around a chilly 8C.