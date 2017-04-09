All Sections
    • NEWS
    09/04/2017 14:13 BST | Updated 10/04/2017 10:18 BST

    UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures Soar As Britain Enjoys Hottest Day Of 2017

    But it's all-change from Monday.

    Reuters/Getty
    Sunday looks set to become the hottest day of the year so far

    Temperatures skyrocketed on Sunday as millions of Brits flocked to the seaside to enjoy what looked set to become the hottest day of the year so far.

    A high of 25C (77F) was forecast for the south east of the country, which would eclipse 2017’s record thus far of 22.1C (72F).

    After a sunshine-filled day and cloudless skies for most on Saturday, fortunes changed in some parts as the weather returned to normal for spring.

    There was a north-west, south-east split though, as conditions cooled for Scotland and Northern Ireland ― before other parts were forecast to see a dramatic 10-degree drop on Monday.

    All-change from Monday

    Met Office weather forecaster Emma Boorman told the Press Association: “From Monday onwards it’s really all-change.

    “The rain and cloud across the far north west is associated with a cold front.

    “That will be making its way to the south east during Sunday night and introducing a much colder feel as we head into the start of the new working week.

    “Temperatures in some places, for example, could be a solid 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were on Sunday.”

    Yet the miserable twist in the tale did nothing to dissuade sun seekers on Sunday, as these pictures prove beyond doubt.

    Tap and swipe to view pictures from Sunday below.

    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      This couple came prepared for the sweltering heat in Brighton
    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      And they were snapped taking precautions 
    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      Children throw stones into the wash at Brighton beach on Sunday
    • Peter Nicholls / Reuters
      Visitors to St. James's park in London enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures
    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      Bathers flocked the famous pebbled beach on England's south coast
    • BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
      Sun seekers gained the best spots in a busy St James's Park, London
    • Peter Nicholls / Reuters
      While others sought quieter locations for relaxation
    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      A couple curl up on a towel as temperatures soared to 25c
    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      This picture from Brighton looks like a Mediterranean scene
    • Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
      A man tucks into a 99 ice cream on Brighton beach
    • GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
      People sit on the beach as they enjoy the weather conditions alongside Brighton Pier on the south coast of England 
    • GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
      A Union flag flies as people enjoy the scorching weather 
    • Jason Cairnduff / Reuters
      A cute dog enjoys the heat and carries a tennis ball in its mouth in Marbury Park, Northwich
    • Jason Cairnduff / Reuters
      A mute swan lands at sunrise on Sunday at Marbury Park
    • Jason Cairnduff / Reuters
    • GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
      Jetski riders enjoy the hot weather they play on the sea by the side of Brighton Pier 
    • BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
      People paint in the sunshine in Greenwich Park, south London
    • GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
      A woman practices her hooping skills in the sun on Brighton seafront 
    • BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
      A man sunbaths in St James's Park 

