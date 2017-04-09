Temperatures skyrocketed on Sunday as millions of Brits flocked to the seaside to enjoy what looked set to become the hottest day of the year so far.

A high of 25C (77F) was forecast for the south east of the country, which would eclipse 2017’s record thus far of 22.1C (72F).

After a sunshine-filled day and cloudless skies for most on Saturday, fortunes changed in some parts as the weather returned to normal for spring.

There was a north-west, south-east split though, as conditions cooled for Scotland and Northern Ireland ― before other parts were forecast to see a dramatic 10-degree drop on Monday.

All-change from Monday

Met Office weather forecaster Emma Boorman told the Press Association: “From Monday onwards it’s really all-change.

“The rain and cloud across the far north west is associated with a cold front.

“That will be making its way to the south east during Sunday night and introducing a much colder feel as we head into the start of the new working week.

“Temperatures in some places, for example, could be a solid 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were on Sunday.”

Yet the miserable twist in the tale did nothing to dissuade sun seekers on Sunday, as these pictures prove beyond doubt.

