It may have felt as if autumn is well and truly underway, but some parts of the UK are set to experience temperatures up to 24C (75F) this weekend.

The balmy weather is thanks to scorching temperatures in the Mediterranean, with warm air from these areas expected to hit the south-east on Friday.

“It will be a little bit milder over the weekend,” said Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon. “Temperatures could reach potentially up to 23C (73F), with some spots in the south east experiencing 24C (75F).”

Areas in Wales could also see the mercury reaching around 20C (68F) in places.