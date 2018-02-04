The mercury could plummet as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in some parts of the UK, while the bulk of the population can expect to shiver through sub-zero temperatures.

A series of weather warnings are in place, forecasting snow and ice from Sunday and throughout next week, the Met Office said.

The coldest week of the winter could be just around the corner, with most of the population likely to see a few flakes of the white stuff.

Good evening UK! Angie here tonight for weather questions. Staying mainly cloudy with some patchy rain & sleet slowly easing. Drier overnight, with clearer spells developing, giving a risk of frost & ice, especially in the east:

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the first full week of February will probably be “one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far”, reports the Press Association.

He said: “It’s going to be a cold week, plenty of dry weather around, but many places will probably see some snow at some point during the week, but for a lot of us not really amounting to much at all.

“Probably one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far, but snow-fall wise, doesn’t really look too disruptive at this stage.”

The Met Office said ice was likely to form overnight on Sunday from 2am to 10am along the east coast as temperatures plummet, bringing potentially difficult driving conditions.

On the whole, Sunday will be much drier and brighter than Saturday, with a bitter north-east wind making temperatures feel close to freezing in East Anglia and the South East.

A further weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, spanning south-east England.

Scattered rain, sleet and snow showers coming in from the north sea are expected to be most frequent in Kent and East Sussex on Sunday evening, before affecting parts of East Anglia and Greater London later into the night.

Around 1-3cm of snow could accumulate inland, mainly over hills above 100 metres.

Snell said the working week would start on a “bitterly cold” note, with the bulk of the population waking up to temperatures between 0C to minus 2C (32-28.4F)

The mercury could plummet as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in sheltered parts of Scotland and spots most prone to the cold in the Midlands and Wales.

Then, between 9pm on Monday and 3pm on Tuesday, there is a further chance of snow and ice for the north of England, northern Ireland, north Wales and Scotland.