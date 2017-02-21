All Sections
    • NEWS
    21/02/2017 10:53 GMT | Updated 21/02/2017 10:59 GMT

    UK Weather Forecasters Sees Caribbean Vortex Give Way To Snow And Rain

    Blustery winds will pick up from tonight.

    Having basked in the warmest day of the year so far, we’re in for a rough ride of it weather-wise for the rest of the week.

    Rain, gales and snow are headed for the UK with blustery winds picking up from Tuesday night.

    Though it is still relatively mild for the time of the year in the south, winds of up to 80mph will batter northern Scotland, where warnings have been issued.

    Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive
    Dogs exercise on a frosty morning in Blythe Hill Fields, in south east London, earlier this month 

    The rest of the UK will shuffle cloudy and damp into Wednesday, with an area of deepening low pressure moving across the country on Thursday, bringing widespread gales to England and Wales.

    Southern Scotland and the north of England will be subject to heavy rains and snow, while further south will be wet and windy. Temperatures will be close to single figures, with London expected to reach 10C.

    Monday marked the highest temperature of 2017 so far, with 18.3C being recorded at Kew Gardens, in north west London.

    Heathrow Airport saw highs of 18.1C, while 17.5C was recorded in Marham, Norfolk.

    Nicola Maxey, a Met Office spokeswoman, said the balmy temperatures were caused by tropical Atlantic air sweeping across the country.

    Monday’s high edges towards the highest February temperature since records began - 19.7C at Greenwich Observatory in south-east London, on 13 February 1998.

