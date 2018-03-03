Temperatures are at last beginning to rise after the UK has suffered days of icy blasts, strong winds and heavy snow - but don’t relax just yet. Conditions are set to remain perilous thanks to black ice and a high risk of coastal flooding, with the RAC warning people not drive unless necessary. Yellow weather warnings for ice were in force in many areas of the country, mainly in Wales, central and eastern England, until the middle of Saturday.

PA Wire/PA Images As snow turns to ice, conditions on Britain's roads remain perilous

The chief forecaster said: “A combination of low temperatures and surfaces likely to be wet, from earlier rain and snow or a partial thaw of lying snow, will lead to icy stretches forming on untreated surfaces.” Yellow warnings were also in place in Scotland until Saturday night for snow, with places due to expect as much as 5-10cm.

Here at Exeter HQ, the thaw has already begun, with showery rain across the southwest. It stays cold for many though, with further #snow in places. Here is the latest snowdar ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Z9pi0a1L2v — Met Office (@metoffice) March 3, 2018

The weather has claimed 10 lives after two more deaths were recorded on Friday. On the roads, major incidents were declared in a number of places, including Hampshire, Avon and Somerset, Wiltshire, Devon and Cornwall, with hundreds of people trapped in their vehicles. Friday night saw train firms advise passengers not to travel while blizzard conditions crippled Britain’s transport network.

PA Wire/PA Images An engineer clears snow and ice from the tram lines along York Place in Edinburgh as severe weather conditions continue

Train companies initially said services at some of Britain’s busiest stations would “wind down” gradually, but as reports of widespread delays and cancellations mounted, Southeastern was forced to advise customers to “stay overnight” if they could. Southwestern Railway followed soon after. Southern said services would start later on Saturday and run to a revised timetable, while Southwestern Railway said some services would be changed, while there would be no trains operating between Southampton Central and Weymouth. Disruption was seen across all major rail routes, including the West Coast and East Coast mainlines. In Lewisham in south London, frustrations peaked when trains were held outside a station. According to the BBC, a number of passengers then proceeded to leave the train and walk down the tracks after complaining of being left for up to three hours without heating, lights or a toilet.

Just letting you know that I got home safely @Se_Railway. 3hrs 40mins later. Nice walk down the tracks at #Lewisham. What a disgrace you lot are. No toilets, no power, no communication, no care. Tapped out though so at least you got paid. pic.twitter.com/NepM2X3k71 — Luke Harvey (@thelukeharvey) March 2, 2018

Southeastern had asked passenger to remain on board and said that they could have been killed by live tracks.

#LEWISHAM - Situation now getting worse because several people are jumping off trains onto the tracks. Please remain on the trains - we'll be able to get you moving again far quicker if you do — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) March 2, 2018

Trains on the line were running again by 10.20pm. The military was once again called in to help rescue stranded motorists - with many reports of collisions and incidents on roads across Britain. Earlier, some rail travellers were delayed after their train’s doors froze.

Toby Melville / Reuters Scenes at London Waterloo on Friday night

A driver on a London Northwestern service apologised to passengers travelling between London and Tring, Hertfordshire. He said cold weather had caused the opening mechanisms on some doors to freeze. The driver delayed departures from stations to give passengers time to find a door which was working. The rail line at Dawlish on the south Devon coast has been closed after the sea wall was breached.

All change at Dawlish - again! In the last hour the line reopened but now it’s closed again due to high tide flooding. Here’s why... @BBCBreakfast @BBCBreaking @networkrailwest pic.twitter.com/l9B8MpyuJj — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) March 3, 2018