Prepare to engage in full hibernation mode – this weekend is, aptly for November, going to be wet and cold with a chance of snow.

While Friday has been largely fine and dry with some showers in Scotland, a band of wet weather is moving across the west, bringing a grey, soggy start to south and central England and Wales on Saturday morning.

Things will be looking brighter in Scotland and Northern Ireland, though there will be some showers along the coast.