A light dusting of snow has landed in parts of the country and sent people into a state of hysteria.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for icy patches and snow covering swathes of the eastern coast of England and northern Scotland and for ice in western Wales, Cornwall and much of Northern Ireland.
Police forces across the country have also issued warnings for drivers to beware of icy roads.
People in London were among the first to spot the first flakes fall around 11am on Thursday and immediately took to Twitter to celebrate the news in typical fashion...
By overreacting
By worrying
With gifs
By being distracted
And with lots of shouting
The snow did make for some festive scenes on the streets in the capital and elsewhere.
As well as providing some light relief from the other reason people are glued to Twitter.