Major road closures announced

Flights cancelled as airports warn of ongoing delays

Severe delays and line suspensions on London Underground

Most train operators have announced delays and cancellations

Some hospitals cancel non-urgent appointments and operations

Temperatures could plummet to -15 by midweek

Dozens of schools in Scotland are closed

Kent ski centre forced to close due to heavy snow Commuters are facing major travel disruption after severe weather overnight saw temperatures plummet amid heavy snow. Amber and yellow snow and ice warnings are in place across vast swathes of the UK, with delays, road closures and stranded vehicles expected. Trains and planes were also likely to be affected, with travellers urged to check the latest situation before setting off on their journeys.

PA Wire/PA Images A bus passes through a snow storm in Whitley Bay as heavy snow has caused more misery for travellers overnight.

Police and fire services across the UK reported having to rescue stranded vehicles and deal with crashes as several more centimetres of snow fell in some parts. Temperatures plummeted again overnight, with Benson in Oxfordshire recording a low of -10C. Dozens of schools in Scotland will remain closed on Wednesday, including all schools in East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, Fife, Stirling and Fulbrick. An amber weather warning is in place for much of Scotland, with police advising people not to travel. All three of Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Premiership games have been postponed because of heavy snowfall, the Scottish Professional Football League announced.

PA Wire/PA Images A snow storm over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay

PA Wire/PA Images Icicles on the rocks at the Glencree River near Enniskerry

PA Wire/PA Images A section of the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace

It is expected that the mercury could plummet to minus -15C by midweek where there is snow on the ground, rivalling temperatures forecast for parts of northern Norway and Iceland. A number of hospitals have cancelled non-urgent appointments due to the adverse weather. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Grimsby Hospital, Scunthorpe General Hospital and Goole Hospital, cancelled all elective care today, including outpatient appointments. And Medway NHS Foundation Trust in Kent has also postponed some non-urgent planned operations and outpatient appointments. In Gillingham, Kent, the Chatham Ski and Snowboard Centre was forced to close due to “weather conditions.” It said on its Facebook page: “Centre currently closed as we have an inaccessible car park and we have to be able to have emergency vehicle access and staff are struggling to get to site.”

From Thursday, forecasters predict that another weather system, Storm Emma, will bring blizzards, gales and sleet as it meets the chilly “Beast from the East” later this week. The storm, named by the Portuguese Met Service, will move north through Europe and is due to hit the UK on Thursday and Friday, and will be “significantly disruptive”, bringing the risk of power cuts and transport delays.

Good morning London: The #BeastFromTheEast hits #London today and have to say it looked quite magical this morning ! #LondonSnow #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/FI41Ya5whe — Amanda Clack (@amanda_clack) February 28, 2018

Contrary to popular belief, you can run in this! Battersea looking so beautiful this morning, I am like an excited child. #marathontraining #UKsnow #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/BgVvYiWuhy — Hatty Collier (@HattyCollier) February 28, 2018

I feel the same about snow as I do about flying: yes, I've experienced it many times before but it doesn't make it any less beautiful to look out the window #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/QmWicwmsen — Jon Hales (@jonhalesauthor) February 28, 2018

Roads Several major routes across the country have been left impassable following heavy snowfall overnight, forcing police to close large sections. In Yorkshire, the A61 has been shut between Harrogate and Skipton, while further north, in Durham, the A66 was closed between the A1M and A685. The A1 in Durham was also closed between Scotch Corner and Catterick after a lorry jack-knifed. Highways England said the A1 in Cambridgeshire had to be shut due to severe weather, between the A1M and A6121 at Tinwell. In Norfolk, police also reported roads being blocked due to lorries and cars becoming stuck in the snow, including the A11 southbound at Wymondham and the A143 at Haddiscoe.

More accidents in the terrible weather this evening, including one very lucky lady who has been released by crews from Durham & Bishop Auckland Green Watch. Due to the proximity to a very steep cliff, this accident could have been much worse. #DriveToArrive #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/kVFfkYqytL — CDD Fire and Rescue (@CDDFRS) February 28, 2018

Trains National Rail has warned of further disruption to services on Wednesday.

TfL Rail, London Overground, c2c, Southeastern, Greater Anglia, Southern, South Western Railway and ScotRail all warned of the potential for cancellations or delays to services. Delays may continue into Friday. Virgin Trains said the route between Carlisle and Scotland is closed with no trains or bus replacement services running. Alternative rail routes between England and Scotland are also “severely disrupted.” Greater Anglia faced a backlash from customers on Tuesday after cancelling scores of trains despite relatively light snowfall. On Wednesday the train operator said that due to the severe weather, services running across the whole network will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Passengers were advised to check with before travelling. Great Northern was expecting to run a normal service, weather permitting.

Isle of Man Transport tweeted that all services were currently suspended. The London Underground is experiencing delays and some suspended services due to the severe weather.

Severe delays between Bank and Lewisham due to adverse weather. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) February 28, 2018

Severe delays between Edgware Road and Wimbledon due to a signal failure caused by ice and snow. London Buses are accepting tickets via reasonable routes. MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) February 28, 2018

Severe delays on the entire line due to poor weather conditions. London Underground is accepting tickets via reasonable routes. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) February 28, 2018

Due to adverse weather, the Central Line is currently suspended between Epping and Woodford in both directions. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) February 28, 2018

#UKSnow - A number of Train Operating Companies have issued warnings of service changes, or disruption to your journey. For full details and the impact to your journey, please see: https://t.co/JdnzicooXs — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 28, 2018

Train services across #Essex are badly disrupted this morning due to the amount of snow that's fallen.



This train was trying to leave #Shoebury earlier on. pic.twitter.com/3W36pBCvQX — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) February 28, 2018

Flights Some flights have been cancelled from Heathrow, including a number of British Airways services. The airline said the weather was likely to continue disrupting flights throughout the week and that those for later on in the week are “under regular review.” London City Airport also said there would be some disruption to services, while Newcastle Airport said there could be some delays while the runway was cleared of snow. Gatwick Airport said overnight that flights were arriving and departing as usual, but recommended passengers check with their airline ahead of travelling. East Midlands Airport said it was fully operational, but that it would be monitoring weather updates throughout the day. Teams at Glasgow airport are working to clear the runway and taxiways. The airport expects to reopen at 9am.

Morning, due to snow falling over night there will be disruption to some flights today so passengers are advised to check with their airline before travel. https://t.co/9ZD3jDFdOw — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 28, 2018

06:00 - EMA is currently fully operational. We will be monitoring and providing weather updates throughout the day.



In first instance, please contact your airline or DM us with any queries you may have regarding getting to and from the airport: https://t.co/iAoIg3Ak69 pic.twitter.com/OG7gEgLCRM — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) February 28, 2018

Don’t think my flight is taking off any time soon. Airport currently closed as they try to clear the runway. Tough gig for those involved as the snow is pretty relentless pic.twitter.com/LQ0pK65ZNd — Gerry Stanley (@GJStanley) February 28, 2018