Thousands of homes are still without power after the UK was hit with winds of up to 100mph as Storm Eleanor swept across the country. The fifth-named storm of the season arrived late on Tuesday and while the Met Office said early Wednesday that it was “moving out into the North Sea”, many Yellow warnings remained in place. Northern Ireland Electricity said around 20,000 customers had suffered power outages and by 7am, 3,000 households were still affected. The BBC further reported that 2,700 properties were affected in England - 2,000 of which were in the Midlands - and 460 in Wales.

PA Wire/PA Images Waves crash over the stone jetty wall in Aberystwyth in west Wales as Storm Eleanor hits

Yellow WARNING from @metoffice for most of Northern Ireland, England & Wales today for very strong winds. Valid until 6pm.

Disruption to travel & power possible

Coastal gusts combined with high tides may lead to coastal flooding for western coasts#StormEleanor @SkyNews #weather https://t.co/Y6bV0JQnH2 January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, people on social media have told of been woken by howling winds between 2am and 3am. One user described the noise as sounding like get “the 3 horsemen of the apocalypse riding down the road”. At 6.40am the Met Office reported that Great Dun Fell had experienced gusts of 100mph, while in Northolt, north-west London, speeds of up to 73mph were detected.

A large tree has fallen across Common Road in Stanmore completely blocking it in both directions. @HarrowCouncil are aware and will be attending ASAP. Please find alternative routes. Please RT @BBCTravelAlert @TfLTrafficNews @HighwaysEngland @BBCLondonNews #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/utGzjsBSRB — Harrow MPS (@MPSHarrow) January 3, 2018

A busy night for #LPT2 dealing with a number of trees down due to #StormEleanor. Working with @kenthighways to clear the strategic road network as fast as we can. This one at 05:30hrs #A20 #Offham. @metoffice has yellow warnings in place so take care on your journeys. ^IM pic.twitter.com/6JVrC6B8bd — KentPoliceTonbridge (@kentpoliceton) January 3, 2018

Brilliant, the one night I get to sleep at a reaaonable time, and I get woken up by what sounds like the 3 horsemen of the apocalypse riding down the road. #StormEleanor — Mrs C (@mrs_c2017) January 3, 2018

When you're woken up 2 hours into the deepest sleep you've had in weeks by "scooby-do" levels of thunder and lightning #Shitoff #StormEleanor — john kilcoyne (@passive_nutter) January 3, 2018

So far the only reported injury caused by the storm was a man hurt in Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, after a tree fell on his car. Authorities have warned the storm may also disrupt public transport, but forecasters say the rain and the winds will ease throughout the day. There is disruption on the Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink, with Network Rail warning services are subject to being cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. The disruption is expected until at least 10am.

Flooding has been reported in Galway in the Republic of Ireland, where 97mph gusts were recorded. Highways England reported a number of disruptions on the roads including two lanes of the clockwise section of the M25 near Chorleywood in Hertfordshire. Due to fears around high winds part of the Dartford Crossing - the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge - was shut at 11pm. The Severn Crossing between Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire and the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich also closed overnight due to the high winds, the BBC reported.

All lanes now open on the #A27 eastbound between M27/M275 and A2030 near #Portsmouth and incident dealt with. Traffic flowing and the earlier delays have now cleared. Have a safe journey — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) January 3, 2018

#A282/#M25 north J1a-J31 #Dartford Tunnels. The right (east tunnel) will remain closed through the morning. This is due to high possibility of QEII Bridge needing to be closed for strong winds. The east tunnel would be used for southbound traffic in such a situation. #Dartcharge — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) January 3, 2018

#A27 eastbound between M27/M275 and A2030 near #Portsmouth. 2 lanes remain closed whilst @HantsPolRoads deal with to a multi-vehicle collision. Expect delays to build — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) January 3, 2018

Tidal gate closed in Flushing #cornwall ahead of high tides and #StormEleanor Stay #floodaware, keep away from coasts and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take ‘storm selfies.’ pic.twitter.com/hzNmcJeySi — Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) January 3, 2018

Winter storms can be breathtaking – literally. With #StormEleanor sweeping in please take care if you're heading to the coast over the next few days and remember to keep a safe distance back from the sea. #RespectTheWater pic.twitter.com/JJ9GOvOSzp — RNLI (@RNLI) January 2, 2018

The Environment Agency has warned that the combination of strong winds and high tides could cause some coastal flooding in the UK. More than 60 flood warnings are in place in England, alone. In Wales there are a further 36 flood warnings and 30 flood alerts, while in Scotland 14 flood warnings and five flood alerts are in place.

Environmental Agency Dozens of flood warnings are in place across England