UK Weather Warnings Issued As Hurricane Ophelia Set To Bring Heavy Rain And 80mph Winds

Hurricane Ophelia is approaching the UK as forecasters warn of heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph - while some areas will enjoy a balmy 25C (77F). The Met Office has issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, damage to buildings and disruption to transport and mobile phone signal.

The tropical storm is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, and Ophelia’s remnants look set to reach the UK on Monday. A yellow warning for rain is in place until Saturday morning across parts of northern England, with up to 50mm of rain over high ground and as much as 70mm possible over the most exposed hills.

The next few days will see marked contrasts in our weather - often wet 🌧️ in the northwest, but drier and brighter 🌤️ further south and east pic.twitter.com/xUAwDRq3PI — Met Office (@metoffice) October 13, 2017

Monday will see a spell of “very windy weather” sweeping across western parts of the UK, according to the Met Office which has issued a yellow warning for wind early next week, with the potential for gusts of 80mph in coastal areas, particularly in Northern Ireland. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and there could be power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Forecasters say some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is possible, and could lead to injuries and danger to life from flying debris, while coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray or large waves. Meanwhile, the mercury is set to rise over the coming days, with temperatures of 25C (77F) predicted.

As ex-hurricane #Ophelia approaches it's set to turn warmer into this weekend and Monday, but how warm? pic.twitter.com/TrcUqTx7Ne — Met Office (@metoffice) October 13, 2017

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “The east side of the country certainly benefiting from some warmer temperatures into the weekend and at the start of next week.” She said temperatures in the south east will be around 20C (68F), going up to 22C (72F) or 23C (73F) on Sunday and “almost mid 20s” on Monday, possibly getting to around 25C (77F).

Find out how Hurricane #Ophelia is developing and the impacts we might see in the UK. Aidan McGivern looks at the latest. pic.twitter.com/c2tRWRtxfz — Met Office (@metoffice) October 12, 2017