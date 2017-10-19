Strong winds and big waves will batter Britain’s coast just days after Storm Ophelia wreaked destruction. Gusts of 50mph are expected widely across southern England and the west of Wales on Saturday, and winds could reach 70mph in exposed areas. The wild weather, caused by a low pressure system moving in from the Atlantic ocean, may cause coastal flooding and affect transport, the Met Office said.

PA Wire/PA Images Storm damage in Belfast, after Hurricane Ophelia battered the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued in affected areas, valid from 4am to midnight on Saturday.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: “We’ve got a spell of strong winds which is likely to bring some large waves as well. “So there’s the potential for some coastal flooding in places and transport disruption.” Northern Ireland, one of the areas worst-affected by Storm Ophelia, is also braced for further disruption when a band of rain moves in from the west on Thursday. A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across the region, valid from 3pm to midnight.

