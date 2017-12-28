Plunging temperatures and widespread ice are expected to cause more problems for road and air travellers on Thursday. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice for large parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland after snow brought major disruption and power outages to swathes of the UK on Wednesday, reports the Press Association. Passengers have voiced their anger after having to spend the night at Stansted Airport after dozens of Ryanair and easyJet flights were cancelled or delayed.

PA

Up to 300 passengers were waiting in the terminal on Wednesday evening, while images posted on social media showed people trying to sleep on seats in the arrivals hall in the early hours of Thursday. One onlooker said there was “tension” in the terminal as frustrated travellers found themselves facing hours of delays “because of a few centimetres of snow”.

Hundreds waiting for luggage from cancelled flights. Thank you for ruining our New Year’s Eve holiday @Ryanair @STN_Airport when will my bag arrive from my cancelled flight arrive?!??! pic.twitter.com/7Kc4N4MOUZ December 27, 2017

There were reports of outgoing passengers having to wait for hours to reclaim their luggage after their flights had been axed, with some complaining of a “shocking” lack of communication by officials. Staff are said to have resorted to using pen and paper to communicate with passengers after a hand-written poster was put up, pleading: “Please be patient.”

Hundreds of people waiting for baggage from cancelled flights from Stansted Airport! What a shambles @Ryanair I feel sorry for the elderly and those with kids. Incredibly stressful and expensive time to travel. Next available flights not for DAYS apparently... #shambles #Ryanair pic.twitter.com/dUSP8xwOqe — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) December 27, 2017

Airport officials were on standby with beds and blankets for anyone who was unable to get home or find accommodation as they attempted to clear the backlog. Disruption to flights is expected to continue on Thursday as planes will require de-icing, with London Luton urging passengers to check with their airlines before travelling.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Met Office said temperatures fell to as low as -4.5C (24F) in Katesbridge, Co Down, in the early hours of Thursday while most parts of the UK hovered around 0C (32F). Two yellow warnings for ice covering parts of the country are in place until 11am, with road users being warned of treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces.

Stay #weatheraware when cycling, walking or driving, especially on untreated surfaces this morning. Yellow severe weather warnings for #ice will remain in place until later this morning pic.twitter.com/8etskRtGSK — Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2017

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: “The warning for southern parts of the UK is largely as a result of the rainfall and snow on Tuesday night and through Wednesday. “The wet surfaces – which are rain or snow – are likely to freeze overnight. “There is a separate ice warning for the north and west of Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, mainly for showers falling onto sub-zero roads, so there is a reasonably widespread risk of ice overnight.

Reuters Staff / Reuters Passengers stranded at Stansted Airport last night.

“Roads and pavements will be slippery so if you are walking it could be treacherous, similarly it will be treacherous on the roads that have not been treated or were treated but showers have washed salt away,” Ms Roberts said. Skies are expected to clear for most part on Thursday and it will remain cold with temperatures reaching between 2C (37F) and 5C (41F). Sub-zero temperatures are expected widely across the UK again on Thursday night, with the mercury expected to plunge as low as minus 10C (12F) in parts of Scotland and Wales. A yellow warning of snow has been issued for the East Midlands, the north of England down to the Humber and southern Scotland from 3am on Friday until midday. There were similar stories of disruption, cancellations and delays at the country’s travel terminals, with Stansted temporarily closing its runway twice due to ice.

Good Morning and Welcome to London Stansted Airport! Please let us know if you require any assistance with your journey today - We're here to help. ✈ pic.twitter.com/auz569ymlb — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) December 28, 2017