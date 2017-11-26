UK Weather Sees Mercury Drop Below Freezing As Forecasters Issue Ice Warning

Forecasters warned of the risk of ice, especially on untreated roads and pavements, and issued a yellow “be aware” weather warning for the length of the western side of Britain.

The mercury dipped to minus 2C in some places, while others barely managed to get above freezing.

Parts of Britain woke to another icy morning on Sunday after biting temperatures hit overnight.

Some places are waking up to a #frost this morning and there will be some #icy patches too, especially around #wintry showers in the west pic.twitter.com/JLqaxHzLvR

Good morning, cold and bright, with showers slowly fading. Turning cloudier later. ^Ash https://t.co/jtrhUzUBdR pic.twitter.com/uJvcXxO8lC

The warning remains in place until 10am on Sunday.

The chilly weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with temperatures struggling to top 7C and feeling even colder in the wind.

Met Officer forecaster Luke Miall said: “We’re going to continue seeing showers feeding in, alongside a brisk north-westerly wind.

“It will be drier the further south and east you are.

“The temperatures are a bit below normal for this time of year, so it will be a case of wrapping up warm.”

On Saturday there were smatterings of snow in parts of Scotland and the West Midlands, while a mixture of sleet and snow fell overnight around parts of Wales, the west of England and Scotland, mainly on higher ground.