A “senior member” of the German far right AfD party will address Ukip’s conference, the party has announced, as ties between the two grow stronger.

The AfD will send someone to address the Torquar event on Friday, Ukip said, just before the party announces its new leader, amid fears it could be the hardline, anti-Islam candidate Anne Marie Waters.

AfD won 12.6 percent of the vote on Sunday and stands to take around 90 seats in the Bundestag, the first far right party to reach the national parliament since 1945.

An AfD official’s visit would follow ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage travelling to Germany to address the AfD members earlier this month, when he praised their imminent “historic achievement”.