Ukip donor Arron Banks has been condemned for saying he is “sick to death” of hearing about the Hillsborough disaster, the football stadium tragedy that saw 96 Liverpool fans unlawfully killed.

His comments on Twitter followed Ukip leader Paul Nuttall admitting his claim to have lost a “close personal friend” at the Sheffield stadium was not true.

Nuttall, who is the party’s candidate at the upcoming Stoke by-election, published a statement apologising for the misleading claim that has now been deleted from his website, which had been “posted by a member of my staff”.