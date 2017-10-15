Ukip’s new leader has claimed he could kill a badger with his bare hands after being asked a bizarre question during an interview on Russia Today.

Henry Bolton, appearing on Sam Delaney’s News Thing, was asked if there was an initiation ceremony for those who become head of the party.

He was questioned if it included eating an entire English flag, arm-wrestling former England football captain Terry Butcher or hunting a badger with tuberculous across Dartmoor before killing it with your bare hands.