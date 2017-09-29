Henry Bolton Wins Ukip Leadership Contest As He Defeats Anti-Islam Anne Marie Waters

Unknown former police officer Henry Bolton is Ukip’s new leader, beating anti-Islam activists Anne Marie Waters into second place.

The former soldier is Ukip’s third elected leader in the space of 12 months, and secured victory with 3,874 votes - 29.9% of all cast.

Bolton’s victory will help steer off a split in the party which would have been caused by Waters’ victory.

The controversial activist, who has described Islam as “evil” and called for an end to immigration from Muslim countries, finished second, with 2,755 votes.

Ukip’s 20 MEPs, including former leader Nigel Farage, were set to hold a crunch meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday to coordinate their resignations should Waters have become leader.

But the election of Bolton, who had the tacit backing of Farage during contest, will be seen as a unifying moment after a tumultuous 15 months since the EU referendum.

Bolton joined the party in 2013, having previously stood for the Lib Dems against now-Chancellor Philip Hammond in the 2005 General Election, finishing third.

Result Henry Bolton - 3,874 (29.9%) Anne Marie Waters - 2,755 (21.3%) David Kurten - 2201 (17%) John Rees Evans - 2010 (16.4%) Peter Whittle - 1,413 (10.9%) Jane Collins - 566 (4.4%) Aidan Powlesland - 85 (0.65%)

Farage took to Twitter to congratulate Bolton: