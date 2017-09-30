Ukip’s unknown new leader has said Islam leaves Britons feeling “buried” and claimed multiculturalism is “swamping” British identity, in a speech setting out the party as a nationalist voice. Henry Bolton, who shocked many by winning the leadership on Friday, said the country should be “proud to be called British” in his maiden conference speech, which dismissed suggestions Brexit will make the party irrelevant. By the time he spoke in Torquay on Saturday, most journalists had left after hardline anti-Islam candidate Anne Marie Waters failed to win the leadership, pushed into second place by ex-soldier Bolton.

PA Wire/PA Images Henry Bolton said multiculturalism was 'swamping' British identity

Before his speech, he told The Sun and the Press Association: “There is a concern amongst the population writ large that there is an undermining through general immigration and the weight of numbers that we’ve got - and Islam as well - that our culture is being buried by this.” As he addressed delegates, Bolton said many of the journalists who interviewed him since his shock win asked whether Brexit would be the end of Ukip. “Leaving the European Union is but the first step to taking control of our own destiny,” he said, in which Ukip would push for “a secure, prosperous and optimistic and confident nation. A nation that is considered by its friends and allies, and Commonwealth abroad”. When he described a Britain that was “proud to be British”, he produced and waved a small flag to cheers.

