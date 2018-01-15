UKIP Leader Henry Bolton Splits With Girlfriend Jo Marney Over Racist Meghan Markle Messages

UKIP leader Henry Bolton has ended his relationship with girlfriend Jo Marney after it was reported she made racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

Bolton - who became leader in September - said this morning that the couple’s relationship was “obviously quite incompatible” with his role as head of the party.

The 54-year-old told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “It is against the constitution for the party to be racist in any way.”

“As of last night, the romantic part of our relationship has ended,” he continued, adding that he would continue to support Marney’s family as his former partner was “absolutely distraught” by the incident.