Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has defended listing an address on his nomination form as his “home”, despite never actually stepping foot inside the property.

When challenged by Channel 4 News’ Michael Crick about the Oxford Street address listed, the Ukip candidate said he “will be” living there, even though he was not at the time he submitted the form.

Nuttall is standing in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election later this month, challenging a seat previously held by Labour’s Tristram Hunt, who stood down in January to take a position at the V&A Museum in London.

Electoral Commission rules state that a candidate’s “full home address must, by law, be included on the nomination form”.