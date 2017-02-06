Ukip leader Paul Nuttall today insisted he has changed his mind over privatisation in the NHS as he seeks to win the Stoke by-election.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK from a café next to Ukip’s HQ on a cold and wet day in the Potteries, Nuttall called for money to be diverted from the UK’s foreign aid budget and ploughed into the health service.

The Ukip leader admitted that he did once support introducing more privatisation into the “monolithic” NHS, but the recurring winter health crises have convinced him that is not the answer.

During a visit to a pharmacy in Stoke this afternoon, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth claimed voters were worried about Nuttall’s previous support for privatisation.

When asked directly by the HuffPost UK if he wants to see more private involvement in the NHS, Nuttall replied: “No, and it goes back to a comment I made in Janaury 2011 at a hustings and then I think I wrote a letter to the Daily Telegraph Firstly, at the hustings - I’m going to be open and honest about it - I called the NHS monolithic and I said it stifles competition because I believe that competition drives quality. It doesn’t in the health sector - it’s proven.”

When asked what made him change his mind, Nuttall replied: “Because we have groundhog day every year. I could write next January’s headlines regarding the NHS.

“It will be ‘NHS in crisis, not enough beds, people waiting over 12 hours for people to be put in a bed’.

“The fact is we haven’t got enough doctors, we haven’t got enough nurses, we haven’t got enough midwives and we as a party will put money into the NHS by cutting the foreign aid budget: £3billion into the NHS, £1.2billion into social care and we’ll take that money from the bloated foreign aid budget.”

As well as Nuttall’s hustings speech – in which he called for “more free market introduced into the health service” – the MEP also posted a blog on his website in which he wrote: “I would argue that the very existence of the NHS stifles competition, and as competition drives quality and choice, innovation and improvements are restricted.”

The blog has since been deleted.