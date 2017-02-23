UKIP leader Paul Nuttall is set to pull out of the Andrew Marr Show this Sunday if he loses the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election, HuffPost UK has learned.

Nuttall was booked weeks ago to appear on the flagship BBC political programme as part of its New Year interviews with all the main party leaders.

But he has made clear to colleagues and the BBC that he is unlikely to subject himself to a grilling on the Marr sofa if he fails to take the Stoke seat from Labour.

The anti-EU party came second in the constituency in the 2015 general election and Nuttall gambled on fighting it in a bid to prove that UKIP was the real alternative to Jeremy Corbyn in Labour’s traditional heartlands.

Stoke was dubbed ‘the Brexit capital’ of England in the 2016 EU referendum after an overwhelming majority of its residents voted to leave the European Union.