Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK’s ambassador to the EU, has resigned just weeks before the Brexit negotiations are set to begin.

The Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Sir Ivan would be leaving the key Brussels post after it was first reported by The Financial Times.

Sir Ivan was recently attacked by Brexit campaigners for “gloomy pessimism” after he reportedly warned Theresa May it could take ten years to negotiate the UK’s exit from the EU.

But others warned the loss of such an experienced diplomat would hurt the UK’s negotiations.

Sir Ivan had been planning to leave his post in November.

A government spokesman said: “Sir Ivan Rogers has resigned a few months early as UK Permanent Representative to the European Union.

“Sir Ivan has taken this decision now to enable a successor to be appointed before the UK invokes Article 50 by the end of March. We are grateful for his work and commitment over the last three years.”

Hilary Benn, the Labour chairman of the Commons Brexit committee, said the departure of the diplomat came at a bad time given the UK was about the begin the “most important negotiation the country has engaged in for decades”.

“There could not be a more crucial time for the British person in Brussels,” he told the BBC. “It’s an absolutely vital job.”

May has said she intends to trigger Article 50, the formal process of leaving the EU and beginning negotiations with Brussels, by the end of March.