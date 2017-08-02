UK's First National 'Quiet Hour' For People With Autism To Take Place In Shopping Centres

The initiative comes after a recent survey found 64% of autistic people avoid going to the shops and 28% have been asked to leave a public place for reasons associated with the condition.

The National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour will see shops and services providing people with autism a break from the usual overload of ‘too much information’.

The UK’s first nationwide ‘quiet hour’ for people with autism will take place in shops from 2 October.

More than one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum, meaning they see, hear and feel the world in a different, often more intense, way.

Matt Davis, who has a nine-year-old son with autism, said: “Noise, lighting and crowds are all triggers for Isaac so either we avoid shops altogether or we have to put in a great deal of preparation to ensure Isaac doesn’t become overwhelmed.

“Unfortunately, my wife and I find that the stress doesn’t stop with having to pay close attention to Isaac’s sensory overloads, we also have to take into account the public’s perception of Isaac’s behaviour and that can be difficult.”

A growing number of shops and organisations have been holding quiet hours over the past few years to help people with autism, but this is the first attempt to create a national event.

Autism Hour will start on Monday 2 October, taking place for a week. During this time, shops and services will take simple steps for one hour each day to raise awareness of autism, by sharing information with employees, and help reduce information overload by dimming the lights and turning down music.

The Autism Hour is supported by shopping centre owner intu and will take place in 13 of their centres across the UK including the Trafford centre and Lakeside shopping centre.

Clarks and Toys ‘R’ Us are among the shops and services which have already signed up. The National Autistic Society is now calling on others to do the same.