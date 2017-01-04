Uncle Wears Suit To Meet Newborn Baby Because 'First Impressions Matter'

An uncle was determined to give the best first impression to his newborn niece when he met her for the first time - so he wore a suit.

A photo of the man wearing a shirt, tie and tie pin while in the hospital was shared on Twitter by his sister Iris Kessler.

“My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because ‘first impressions matter’,” she wrote on 3 January.

Kessler’s brother has become an Internet sensation, with his photo being retweeted more than 20,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Kessler then shared a photo of her niece, Carter, in the arms of her brother.

Unfortunately Carter had her eyes closed so wasn’t even able to witness the shirt and tie her uncle wore for her.

What a cutie.

Carter’s uncle will forever be an Internet hero.

