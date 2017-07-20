Misty Copland, the first African American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre; Jessie Graff, stuntwoman-and taekwondo black belt holder; Alison Desir, long distance runner of the Harlem Run Club; Natasha Hastings, Olympic gold medal sprinter; Zoe Lanxin, taekwondo champion and award-winning actress; and Lindsey Vonn, Olympic skier.

The American sportswear brand’s new campaign entitled ‘Unlike Any’ is challenging gender stereotypes in the sports industry, by showcasing the talents of six top athletes:

Under Armour is celebrating diversity and the accomplishments of female athletes in its latest advertising campaign.

Rather than featuring models in stock poses the beautifully choreographed adverts demonstrate the way the sportswear works on active bodies.

Initially, the brand was inspired by the Women’s Marches that happened globally this January to protest for equal rights.

“We saw that the marches were really centring on equality and opportunity and the celebration of women’s achievements,” Adrienne Lofton, senior vice president of global brand management at Under Armour told TeenVogue.

“It really reminded us that no matter how far we think we’ve gotten there still is this frame that women are being placed in.

“Success is, quite often, measured through comparison to what a male is doing.

“We paused and asked ourselves how we could take them out of that frame and really allow them to create their own metrics without comparison.”

The brand also wanted to ensure the campaign was diverse in every way possible: race, background, sport and ability.

Taking to Instagram the brand shared a video of the women together: